78% turnout for phase 2 of Bodoland Council polls

BJP took on ally Bodoland People’s Front in fight for 19 seats

The second phase of polling for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) saw 78.80% of 10.23 lakh voters exercise their franchise. A total of 111 candidates are contesting for 19 seats across western Assam’s Chirang and Kokrajhar districts on Thursday.

The first phase on December 7 recorded a turnout of 77.2%.

This year’s election, deferred by more than seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, is significance because of differences between the BJP and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), who are both members of the State’s ruling alliance along with the Asom Gana Parishad

The BJP and BPF fought the BTC polls separately with the former keen on breaking the “stranglehold” of the latter on the Council. The BPF, under its chief Hagrama Mohilary, has controlled the BTC from 2003 till its dissolution on April 27.

Both parties are awaiting the results on December 12 to take a call on their alliance.

“We will discuss the political situation after the declaration of the results to decide the future course of action,” State Tourism Minister and senior BPF leader Chandan Brahma said.

Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary, who quit the BPF and joined the BJP a month ago, said the alliance between the two parties was likely to remain till the 2021 Assembly elections but any alliance for forming the next Council would depend on the results.

‘Attacks orchestrated’

Unlike in the past, the campaigning and polling were peaceful except for minor incidents. Unknown miscreants on Wednesday attacked the convoy of Pramod Boro, the president of United People’s Party Liberal, in Kokrajhar district.

Mr Mohilary, the ex-BTC chief, blamed the attack on Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Minister orchestrated the attack as well as the (election-related) violence in Baksa and Udalguri districts recently,” he said.