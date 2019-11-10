Ayodhya verdict | 77 held in U.P. for ‘offensive’ posts

Seventy-seven persons have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh for posting “offensive” content on social media regarding the Ayodhya verdict, the police said on Sunday.

The police have been monitoring social media for posts that it says could “spoil communal harmony.”

Apart from the 77 arrested, the police have also registered 34 cases. Of these, 22 FIRs were lodged and 40 persons arrested in the past 24 hours.

The police took action against 8,275 social media posts, including 4,563 over the past 24 hours, the U.P. DGP headquarters said in a statement. The action included removing the posts, asking the users to delete “offensive” posts and also suspending the profiles, if needed.

Most on Twitter

The posts were mostly put up on Twitter, as per the police data, with action taken against 2,869 of them since Saturday. A total of 1,355 posts on Facebook and 98 videos and profiles on YouTube were also flagged.

“The monitoring of offensive posts and videos on social media and action against them will continue,” the police said. DGP O.P. Singh on Saturday hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh for showing restraint and keeping the State “totally peaceful”.

“All sections of society have risen to the occasion and displayed exemplary solidarity, respect, restraint & cooperation,” the DGP tweeted, while appealing for communal harmony.