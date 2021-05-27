750 babies born when Yaas hit Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

27 May 2021 21:46 IST

Kendrapara district recorded the highest number — 166 — births

Even as Yaas threw life out of gear in many coastal Odisha districts, 750 babies were born in hospitals on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Women and Child Development Department.

As part of the disaster management plan, the Department identified 4,555 pregnant women, who were expecting to deliver in June first week.

Of them, 2,106 were shifted to hospitals on May 24.

The ASHA and the Anganwadi workers played a critical role in identifying and persuading the expecting mothers to shift to hospitals. Many women refused to do so due to fear of COVID-19 and cyclone.

The highest, 166, babies were born in Kendrapara district followed by 98 in Bhadrak district. Balasore, where the cyclone made landfall, recorded 58 births, Khordha district (95), Jagatsinghpur (84), Jajpur (69), Cuttack (61), Keonhhar (55), Mayurbhanj (36) and Puri (28).