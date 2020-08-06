7.5 million Kashmiris living in virtual prison, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister says India’s record as a democracy is being diminished every day

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday said 7.5 million Kashmiris were living in a virtual prison for the past one year and India’s record as a democracy was being diminished every day.

He also demanded the release of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who continues to be in detention.

In a series of tweets, the former minister also pointed out that most political leaders were under house arrest even though it was ‘illegal’ and in ‘post-truth India’ the government denied these house arrests before courts.

“Today is August 6. Will all political parties and right-thinking citizens please spare a thought for the virtual prison in which 7.5 million Kashmiris are living for the last one year?” asked Mr. Chidambaram.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah was not allowed to hold a pre-announced meeting with leaders of other democratic parties. Is this the new ‘democracy’ that is visualised by the BJP? All leaders are under house arrest. If you question the government, they will tell the Court that no one is under house arrest. This is post-truth India! House arrest is a completely illegal instrument that has no legal sanction under the Code of Criminal Procedure. It is an abuse of power,” he added.

Demanding that citizens should raise their collective voice for the release of Ms. Mufti and all those placed under house arrest, he said, “The world is watching the brazen denial of human rights in India. India’s proud record as a free and democratic country is diminished every day.”