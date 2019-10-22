72% voting in Bijepur bypoll

Polling passed off peacefully for the bypoll in Bijepur Assembly constituency in western Odisha on Monday with 72% voters exercising their franchise amid tight security.

Monday’s bypoll was the second one to be held in Bijepur in less than two years.

There were five candidates in the fray for the current bypoll with the main contest taking place between Rita Sahu of the Biju Janata Dal and Sanat Gartia of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress was third in the race with its candidate Dillip Kumar Panda.

Senior leaders of the BJD, BJP and Congress had joined the campaigning in Bijepur urging the voters to support their respective candidates.

Adequate security arrangements were made to ensure peaceful polling in the entire constituency. The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

State Chief Electoral Officer told journalists in Bhubaneswar that voter turnout of 72% was recorded by 5 pm, and the voting percentage was likely to increase as some people who had arrived at polling booths by 5 pm were allowed to vote.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who won from two seats in the last Assembly elections, vacated Bijepur and retained his home turf Hinjili in south Odisha.

Mr. Patnaik himself campaigned for two days seeking voters’ support for Ms. Sahu, who was once elected to the State Assembly as a BJD candidate in the bypoll that was held in February 2018.

The bypoll in 2018 was held when the seat had fallen vacant following the death of Ms. Sahu’s husband and the then Congress MLA Subal Sahu. Ms. Sahu had joined the BJD a few months after her husband’s death.