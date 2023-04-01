ADVERTISEMENT

700 people injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

April 01, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HAZARIBAG

The celebrations, that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town, saw participation of more than two lakh people

PTI

Around 700 people were injured while playing with swords and sticks during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on April 1.

ALSO READ
Situation in Howrah's Kazipara area peaceful; prohibitory order still in force

The celebrations, which began around 8 p.m. on Friday, concluded on Saturday night. Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area, the officials said.

The celebrations, that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town, saw the participation of over 2 lakh people, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, officials said, adding that huge number of security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Fifteen medical camps were set up by the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) to deal with any emergency situation, stated the officials.

Most of them were treated at the camp, while many were also sent to different hospitals, an HMCH official said.

ALSO READ
Communal tensions in two Bihar towns post-Ram Navami

Peaceful immersion

In East Singhbhum, 27 akhara committees of Jamshedpur, who could not take out the Ram Navami rallies following unrest over the restriction on loud music during celebrations, immersed their jhandas (flags) in various ghats peacefully, an official said.

A dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by certain organisations in Haldipokhar, around 25 km from Jamshedpur, also passed off peacefully, he added.

The bandh was called demanding the suspension of the circle officer of Potka, and action against those responsible for the brick-batting during the Ram Navami procession, which injured at least five people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US