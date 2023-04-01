HamberMenu
700 people injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

The celebrations, that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town, saw participation of more than two lakh people

April 01, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HAZARIBAG

PTI

Around 700 people were injured while playing with swords and sticks during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on April 1.

The celebrations, which began around 8 p.m. on Friday, concluded on Saturday night. Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area, the officials said.

The celebrations, that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town, saw the participation of over 2 lakh people, they added.

No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, officials said, adding that huge number of security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Fifteen medical camps were set up by the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) to deal with any emergency situation, stated the officials.

Most of them were treated at the camp, while many were also sent to different hospitals, an HMCH official said.

Peaceful immersion

In East Singhbhum, 27 akhara committees of Jamshedpur, who could not take out the Ram Navami rallies following unrest over the restriction on loud music during celebrations, immersed their jhandas (flags) in various ghats peacefully, an official said.

A dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by certain organisations in Haldipokhar, around 25 km from Jamshedpur, also passed off peacefully, he added.

The bandh was called demanding the suspension of the circle officer of Potka, and action against those responsible for the brick-batting during the Ram Navami procession, which injured at least five people.

