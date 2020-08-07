700 Army porter aspirants for home quarantine after soldiers test positive

Officials in Namsai district in Arunachal issue notice to local youths who took part in the recruitment rally.

The authorities of Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh have issued a notice to some 700 local youths who had participated in an Army recruitment rally for porters to be home quarantined for two weeks after several soldiers tested coronavirus (COVID-19) positive.

The Army often takes in porters for about six months to carry essentials and equipment to and from forward posts in the high altitudes across the Himalayan belt. Each porter is “treated like a soldier” during his tenure, renewable depending upon the need for their services.

The 700 applicants from Namsai and adjoining districts took part in the ‘recruitment’ rally at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mahadevpur on August 2 and 3. On Thursday, 54 personnel of an Army camp in the district tested COVID-19 positive. Some of these personnel were involved with the rally.

“Considering the possibility of the virus having been transmitted to the aspirants who participated in the recruitment rally, the Namsai district administration has asked all the aspirants or participants of the rally to remain in strict home quarantine for at least 14 days,” a district official said, adding that the notice was issued on August 6.

“During home quarantine period, if any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, body pain, loss of smell and taste, etc., are noticed or felt, such person(s) shall immediately report to the nearest public health centre or the district surveillance officer for undergoing testing,” the order said.

11 test positive

In Assam, 11 persons in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the session scheduled for August-end.

Assembly officials said rapid antigen tests were conducted on 270 employees and others working in the Assembly complex over two days. “Necessary action in keeping with COVID-19 protocols has been taken to ensure that the infection does not spread,” an official said.