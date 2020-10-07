70 detained in Haryana over protests against farm laws

They had demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Police on Wednesday detained around 70 people, most of them farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa, who were squatting on a road leading to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence, demanding his resignation from the post against Centre’s agriculture sector laws.

“We have detained around 70 people, who were squatting on a road since Tuesday night, close to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence, causing inconvenience to the public. Most farmers had left after yesterday’s protest, but a few people squatted on the road in the city. We are investigating if any ‘anti-social’ elements are among the group,” Bhupender Singh, Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, told The Hindu.

National president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav said that the Haryana government was rattled by the farmers’ agitation and was using force against them. “I have been detained by Haryana Police for joining the peaceful dharna at Sirsa. Dharna site has been demolished. About 100 farmers and leaders were arrested. Clearly, Haryana government is rattled by farmers’ questions, bent upon using brutal force to prevent dissent,” he said.

“More farmers who had joined the Sirsa protest after our detention have also been detained by the police. The farmers’ fight will only get bigger from here,” he added.

Several farmer outfits under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee held a protest rally in Sirsa’s Dusshera ground on October 6. Police had resorted to use of tear gas and water canons to disperse the agitating farmers as they marched to “gherao’’ the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Protesting farmers have termed the new farm laws “anti-farmer’’, and are demanding the Deputy Chief Minister to withdraw from the coalition with the BJP in the State government by resigning from his post. Mr. Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party has defended the new farm laws as “pro-farmers”.