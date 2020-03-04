70% decline in insurgency incidents in northeast: Govt

There has been a 70% reduction in insurgency incidents and an 80% drop in civilian deaths in the northeast in 2019 compared to 2013, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the security situation in the Northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014 and there has been a 78% decline in casualties in security forces.

“Compared to 2013, there has been 70% reduction in insurgency incidents, 80% in civilian deaths and 78% in security forces casualties in the year 2019,” he said in a written reply.

As many as 1,824 insurgents surrendered between 2014 and 2019.

Mr. Reddy said recently 88 cadres of National Liberationist in Front of Tripura (Sabir Debbarma) [NLFT-SD] surrendered after an agreement with the outfit in August, 2019.

He said 644 cadres of different outfits surrendered on January 23, 2020 and 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland [NDFB] surrendered on January 30, 2020 after signing of Memorandum of Settlement.