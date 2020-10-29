70 cows die of suspected food poisoning in Panchkula

A three-member committee to probe the incident, says Haryana Speaker

At least 70 cows died on Wednesday due to suspected food poisoning at a cow shelter in Haryana’s Panchkula.

Naresh Mittal, general secretary of the ‘Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham’ cow shelter in Panchkula, said 70 cows had died while 30 were taken ill. “Most of the cows that were ill have recovered. It apparently looks to be a case of food poisoning caused by food offered by some devotee, and not on account of fodder,” he said.

“There are around 1,350 cows in seven sheds at the shelter. The deaths were reported in two sheds. If there was a problem in the fodder then deaths would have been reported from other sheds as well,” he said.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, BJP MLA from Panchkula, visited the cow shelter and announced a three-member committee to probe the incident.

“The incident of 70 cows dying is saddening. We have constituted a three-member inquiry committee under the chief executive officer of the Panchkula Zila Parishad, which will submit its report in three days. Anyone found guilty would be dealt with sternly, Mr. Gupta told The Hindu.

The Speaker said samples of water, feed and food had been collected by the Animal Husbandry and Dairying department and reports were awaited.