ADVERTISEMENT

7-yr-old dies after house set on fire by suspected drug smugglers in Rajasthan, 2 held

January 20, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - Jaipur

Jasveer Das, his wife Manpreet Kaur and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused, Baaj Singh and his son Sharaj, poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire

PTI

A father-son duo involved in heroin smuggling allegedly set the house of a man on fire over a financial dispute killing his seven-year-old son, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said the accused, Baaj Singh (53) and his son Sharaj (27), were apprehended from Abohar in Punjab on Thursday.

Jasveer Das (36), his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire.

While Das and Kaur were referred to Bikaner for treatment, their son succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US