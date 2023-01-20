HamberMenu
7-yr-old dies after house set on fire by suspected drug smugglers in Rajasthan, 2 held

Jasveer Das, his wife Manpreet Kaur and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused, Baaj Singh and his son Sharaj, poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire

January 20, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

A father-son duo involved in heroin smuggling allegedly set the house of a man on fire over a financial dispute killing his seven-year-old son, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said the accused, Baaj Singh (53) and his son Sharaj (27), were apprehended from Abohar in Punjab on Thursday.

Jasveer Das (36), his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire.

While Das and Kaur were referred to Bikaner for treatment, their son succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

