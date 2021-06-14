7 youth held for gang rape of four girls in Tripura

Agartala

14 June 2021 20:29 IST

Accused, who are known to the victims, lured them for a meeting

Seven youth have been arrested for allegedly gang raping four tribal girls aged between 14 and 16 in west Tripura. A medical examination has confirmed the incident.

The crime occurred deep inside a rubber plantation under the Srinagar police station area on Saturday, police said on Monday. They said the accused were known to the girls who were lured them for a meeting at the plantation site.

The police swung into action after the parents of the girls registered a complaint under the POCSO Act.

Advertising

Advertising

“The FIR also incorporated IPC Sections 376 (B) and 120 (B). The youth were sent to judicial custody after they gave a confessional statement before a judicial magistrate,” the police said.

The girls told the investigating officer that an auto rickshaw driver had helped them return home after they managed to reach the roadside late in the evening on the fateful day.