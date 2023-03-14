ADVERTISEMENT

7-year-old boy falls into borewell in M.P.’s Vidisha district, rescue operation on

March 14, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Vidisha (MP)

The boy was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at Kherkhedi Pathar village on Tuesday morning.

PTI

A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and an operation is underway to rescue the child, an official said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy’s condition better, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US