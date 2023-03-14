HamberMenu
7-year-old boy falls into borewell in M.P.’s Vidisha district, rescue operation on

The boy was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at Kherkhedi Pathar village on Tuesday morning.

March 14, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Vidisha (MP)

PTI

A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and an operation is underway to rescue the child, an official said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy’s condition better, he added.

