7 workers die in Jodhpur roof collapse

JAIPUR

11 November 2020 00:36 IST

Seven labourers working in an under-construction factory in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city died and nine others were injured when the roof of the building collapsed. The workers rescued from the site were in a serious condition, while some more were feared trapped in the debris till late in the night.

The factory was being constructed in Jodhpur’s Basni industrial area phase-II. Police said a wall and the roof of the building suddenly collapsed with a loud sound in the evening and about 20 labourers were buried under the debris.

The bodies of seven labourers were pulled out during the rescue operation, while those injured were rushed to Mathura Das Mathur Government Hospital and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The victims, who were working under a contractor, had come for work from other districts.

The rescue work was continuing till late night with lighting arrangements, while the factory’s owner was stated to be untraceable. Divisional Commissioner Samit Sharma, who was instructed by the State government to launch a probe into the incident, was camping at the site.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. The State government has announced a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.