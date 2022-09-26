Other States

7 tourists dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, September 25, 2022, BJP MLA from Banjar said.

Mr. Surender Shourie, the BJP MLA, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. They are being identified, he added.

Mr. Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.


