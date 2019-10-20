7 sentenced to life term for advocate’s murder

A court here on Saturday sentenced seven persons to life term for killing a leading lawyer here over two years ago in broad daylight.

The seven sentenced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi for stabbing and battering to death advocate Subhash Gupta included his son Rose Gupta’s father-in-law Pawan Bansal.

Bansal’s six other accomplices who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case are Sunil, Kuldeep, Pawan, Gulshan and Naresh of Hisar and Sanjeev of Fatehabad in Haryana.

Fine of ₹55,000 each

The court also ordered the seven to pay a fine of ₹55,000 each, failing which they will have to undergo an additional jail term of one month.

According to the prosecution, advocate Gupta was attacked by some miscreants on January 24, 2017, minutes after he left the court premises and was heading to his residence at Urban Estates here in his SUV. As Gupta reached a petrol pump on Delhi Road in Hisar, his vehicle was intercepted by a bike-borne youth.

As the advocate’s driver stopped the car, five-six other youths armed with knives and batons emerged from an adjoining vacant plot and attacked Gupta.

The assailants first smashed the window panes of the car and repeatedly hit the advocate on his head with batons, while one of them stabbed him in the chest.

Declared brought dead

As some other persons rushed to the scene, the assailants fled, said the prosecution.

Gupta was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

The police lodged a murder case and arrested the seven persons.

During the investigation, the police found the estranged relations between Gupta’s son and the latter’s wife as the motive behind the crime.