7 plots of land purchased by outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir, MHA informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

15 December 2021 18:30 IST

All are located in Jammu division, says MoS Home

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that “seven plots of land” have been purchased by persons from outside the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“All the seven plots are located in Jammu division,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

He was responding to a question by Jharna Das Baidya (CPI-M) on the status of purchase and sale of land in the UT and whether any person who is not from there can also purchase land there.

Advertising

Advertising

When Article 370 was read down by Parliament in August 2019, the Home Minister, participating in a debate in the House on August 5 same year, said no industry could be set up and tourism could not develop in the State because of restrictions on land purchase due to Articles 370 and 35A.

The Hindu Explains | Who can buy or sell land in J&K, and what are the other rules governing it?

In October 2020, the Ministry issued a notification and amended the Land Revenue Act, paving the way for anyone from other parts of the country to buy land in J&K, including agricultural land.

In 12 States

There are 12 States, including Himachal Pradesh, which have provisions to regulate ownership and transfer of land under Article 371 of the Constitution. Earlier, only permanent residents – as defined by the Assembly -- were eligible to buy immovable property.

In a separate reply to a question by Congress’s K.C. Venugopal in the House, Mr. Rai stated that “the numbers of civilian killings have remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years - 2017 to 2021 [till November 30, 2021].”

“Notwithstanding attempts by terrorists to target some civilians, a large number of migrant workers continued to stay on in the Kashmir Valley and left as usual upon onset of harsh winter. Also, a large number of tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last few months,” the reply stated.

On August 10, the MHA informed Parliament that “two persons from outside J&K have purchased two properties in the UT of of J&K since August 2019.”