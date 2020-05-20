Other States

7 juveniles escape from Berhampur observation home

On Tuesday, the seven boys reached the main gate while all the others inmates were in their rooms. They allegedly attacked the guard on duty, snatched the keys to the locked gate and managed to escape

Seven juveniles fled from the Government Special Observation Home for Boys in Odisha’s Berhampur on Tuesday, after allegedly attacking the guard at its main gate. A special police team has been formed to track down them down. They had not been traced till Wednesday afternoon.

As normal public transport such as buses and trains has not yet resumed, it is estimated that the escapees may not have gone too far from the Berhampur city limits.

The group includes three boys from Kalahandi district and one each from Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. They had been sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board because of their involvement in criminal activities.

The Superintendent of the observation home has registered a complaint at the Baidyanathpur Police Station. The search operation is continuing.

