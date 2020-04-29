Other States

7 Haryana districts to decide relaxations at the block level

15,500 migrant workers in Haryana relief camps sent back to their respective States, says CM

15,500 migrant workers in Haryana relief camps sent back to their respective States, says CM  

5.5 lakh workers and labourers back at work in the State, says Chief Minister

Expressing satisfaction over his government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said certain relaxations were allowed to the industry in the State as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines after April 20.

An estimated 5.5 lakh workers and labourers were engaged in work in the State and brick kilns were allowed to operate employing 2.07 lakh labourers, he said.

The Chief Minister said relaxations in the seven most affected districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula would be decided at the block level, but the plan for the rest of the State would be at the district level. He informed shops in the villages were allowed to open and in situ units, with the workers staying inside the premises, were also allowed.

He also said the Information Technology companies could work with one-third strength and the rest of the industries with half the staff.

‘308 cases so far’

Mr. Lal said the number of COVID-19 infections in Haryana doubled every 21 days, compared with the national average of eight days. The State has recorded 308 cases of COVID-19 so far, and 224 people out of them have recovered. Besides three deaths, the State has 81 active cases. The situation would have been better had not numbers increased due to a religious congregation in Delhi in March, he claimed.

Extra wages

The Chief Minister also said the industries, in consultation with the workers, could work for 12 hours, but need to pay the extra wages as per the law.

He said that 15,500 migrant workers in relief camps in Haryana were sent back to their respective States after a quarantine period of more than a month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 11:10:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/7-haryana-districts-to-decide-relaxations-at-the-block-level/article31466763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY