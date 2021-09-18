7 girls drown in Jharkhand’s Latehar district

Patna:

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed shock over the incident

Seven girls, aged between 12 and 20 years, drowned in a pond on September 18 in Jharkhand’s Latehar district during “karma puja” festivities. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and local MP Sunil Singh expressed shock over the incident.

“The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district has been asked to hold an inquiry in the incident,” said Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran.

According to district officials, the incident occurred at Bukru village under Shregada panchayat of Balumath block when a group of 10 girls had gone to the village pond to celebrate karma puja, a tribal festival of the State.

Officials said that when two girls started drowning in the pond and shouted for help, five others jumped in to save them and also drowned. Four girls died at the spot while three other breathed their last on way to the Balumath health centre, they said. Among the dead were three sisters, Rekha Kumari (18), Reena Kumari (16) and Luxmi Kumari (12). The others who died were identified as Sushma Kumari (12), Pinku Kumari (18), Sunita Kumari (20) and Basanti Kumari (12). All seven girls were studying in local schools and colleges.

Mr. Soren tweeted: “Shocked to hear about the death of seven girls due to drowning during Karma dali puja at Shregada panchayat in Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.”

Enraged over the incident, villagers blocked the Balumath-Chatra road on National Highway 98 in protest.