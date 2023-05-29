ADVERTISEMENT

7 engineering students killed in car crash in Assam

May 29, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - GUWAHATI

Police said the vehicle crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods-carrying pickup truck

The Hindu Bureau

Locals gather near the mangled remains of a Scorpio after it met with an accident that reportedly left 7 students of Assam Engineering College dead, at Jalukbari in Guwahati, on May 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven students of the Assam Engineering College died after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a goods-laden pickup truck in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati at about 1 a.m. on May 29.

All seven were third semester students at the college on the western edge of Guwahati.

A preliminary police report said the seven bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicle. They had died on the spot.

Three other students, grievously injured, were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). The condition of one of them was said to be critical.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were 10 students in the rented Scorpio and one of then, Kaushik Baruah was driving it,” a police official said.

Three others travelling in the goods carrier have also been admitted to the hospital.

“The vehicle the students were driving crossed over the divider and hit the pick-up coming from the other side,” a report said, suggesting the students were intoxicated and were driving the car beyond the permissible speed limit.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US