7 die after drinking ‘spurious’ liquor in Baghpat and Meerut

Ghaziabad

11 September 2020 00:00 IST

Prima facie no evidence of hooch, says administration; viscera report awaited

Seven people died in Baghpat and Meerut in 24 hours under mysterious circumstances. While the locals claimed they died after drinking spurious liquor, the local administration said prima facie no evidence of hooch had been found.

Four people died on Wednesday in Chamrawal village of Baghpat while one passed away on Thursday morning. Two persons died in the neighbouring Mirpur Jakheda village Jaani area which falls in Meerut district.

The family members of the four who died on Wednesday cremated their kin on Wednesday itself.

Mohanlal, brother of Shyamlal, told reporters that his brother died on Thursday morning. “We drank a pouch each on Wednesday morning and night. When his condition deteriorated, we took him to a local doctor who declared him dead.” Another local Mahesh claimed that all theses deaths had happened after drinking spurious liquor which was available in the village.

Cremation stopped

When the news of a possible hooch tragedy spread, District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam rushed to the village with officials and stopped the cremation of Shyamlal. “It took us one hour to convince the family that without post mortem no charge could be proved. Usually, in such cases, people don’t cremate their dead and demand action,” she said.

R.K. Tandon, Chief Medical Officer, Baghpat, said the post mortem report was inconclusive. “In such cases, the viscera report is crucial. We have preserved the viscera and it is being sent for investigation to the Agra lab,” he said.

Ms. Gautam said nobody had approached the police to register a case in this regard. “It has emerged that all of them were habitual drinkers and at least two of them were suffering from other ailments as well. The families of two of the deceased have provided empty pouches of the country-made liquor. We have sent them for testing. Leaving nothing to chance, a team comprising the additional district magistrate, additional superintendent of police and excise officials are carrying out a thorough search of the area,” she added.

On possible spurt in the illegal liquor business considering the Panchayat elections are round the corner, she said, the administration had carried out an operation to recover illegal liquor.

Two friends dead

In a related incident, two daily wage workers died in Mirpur Jakheda village of Meerut on Wednesday. The family members of Pawan and Jagpal said the two were friends and bought liquor from a man who is doing illegal liquor business in the village. District Excise Officer Alok Kumar said prima facie it was not a case of spurious liquor.