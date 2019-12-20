7 dead in western U.P. clashes

Seven people died in clashes between protestors and police in Meerut, Bijnor and Sambhal as the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent in several places in western Uttar Pradesh.

In Bijnor’s Nehtaur area, Anas, 22, and Sulaiman, 26, died as police allegedly fired at protesters after Friday prayers. Risalat Hussain, Anas’s uncle, said his nephew had gone to buy tea when he was hit by a bullet.

“There was a protest going on after the Friday prayers and perhaps he was caught in between,” Mr Hussain told The Hindu over the phone. The district administration refused to confirm the deaths and Chief Medical Officer Vijay Kumar Yadav said the bodies hadn’t reached him.

In Meerut, three men, Asif, 25, Zaheer,40, and Mohsin, 25, were killed during clashes between the police and protesters in the Hapur Road area of the city. Chief Medical Officer, Meerut Medical College, Dr Dheeraj Raj confirmed that three men were brought dead to the hospital. “One man named Noor-e-Alam who was allegedly hit during protests in Muzaffarnagar died during treatment. Nine persons, including four policemen, are undergoing treatment of gunshot injuries at the hospital,” he said.

An eyewitness said there was firing from both sides during the incident. “The crowd which emerged from the Jama Masjid area was wearing black armbands. It went berserk and set the Islampur police post on fire and burnt down several vehicles,” said a local reporter, requesting anonymity.

Alok Jaiswal, ASP, Sambhal, confirmed that one person who got injured during a clash with the police died later. There were unconfirmed reports of a death in Muzaffarnagar during a clash between the police and protesters. However, SSP Abhishek Yadav denied it. “There was an incident of stone-pelting on police and we had to resort to lathi-charge but there is no casualty reported so far,” he said.