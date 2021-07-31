7 cops suspended in Bhopal after audio clip of conversation with bookies surfaces

Bhopal

31 July 2021 13:07 IST

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, police sources said.

Seven police personnel in Bhopal have been suspended after an audio clip of their purported conversation with bookies surfaced on social media, an official said on July 31.

Sources in the police department said that action was taken against the cops posted at the city’s Aishbagh police station on July 30 evening after the audio clip of their conversation with bookies emerged on social media and reported in a section of local media.

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota told PTI on July 31 that following a preliminary inquiry into the case, seven personnel were suspended and a show-cause notice issued to the in-charge of Aishbagh police station.

Further investigation into the case was underway to find out if any more personnel were involved in it, he said.

Ten other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as a replacement to the suspended policemen to ensure regular work does not get hampered, Mr. Thota said.

“Appropriate legal action will be taken in the case after the inquiry,” he said.