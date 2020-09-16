7 children died of encephalitis in 2020: Yogi

Seven children died due to encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 as against over 450 four years ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

In 2016, 466 children died in U.P. due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and the Japanese Encephalitis, a government spokesperson said quoting Mr. Adityanath. In 2020, the figure came down to seven, the government claimed.

‘Successful strategy’

This shows how successful the State government’s strategy against vector-borne diseases has been, said Mr. Adityanath after an inter-departmental review meeting of vector-borne diseases.

In 2017, the BJP government soon after coming to power had come under fire after several children died in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur allegedly due to shortage of oxygen supply over payment of dues of the supplier.