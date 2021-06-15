7 arrested in Assam rape-murder case

GUWAHATI

15 June 2021 23:00 IST

Bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree

The police in western Assam's Kokrajhar district have arrested seven persons in connection with the “rape and murder” of two minor tribal girls.

The bodies of the two girls from the same family were found hanging from a tree in a forest in the Kokrajhar district on the night of June 11. They were aged 16 and 14 years.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved... Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the girls’ house after the incident, tweeted.

Inspector-General of Police in charge of Bodoland Territorial Council, L.R. Bishnoi said a special investigation team had probed the case.