Other States

7 arrested in Assam rape-murder case

The police in western Assam's Kokrajhar district have arrested seven persons in connection with the “rape and murder” of two minor tribal girls.

The bodies of the two girls from the same family were found hanging from a tree in a forest in the Kokrajhar district on the night of June 11. They were aged 16 and 14 years.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved... Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the girls’ house after the incident, tweeted.

Inspector-General of Police in charge of Bodoland Territorial Council, L.R. Bishnoi said a special investigation team had probed the case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 11:01:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/7-arrested-in-assam-rape-murder-case/article34825220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY