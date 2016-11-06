688 more Brus identified

Brus numbering 688 belonging to 91 families were identified as bona fide residents of Mizoram for repatriation on the fourth day of the identification process at the Kaskau relief camp in North Tripura on Saturday, Mizoram-Tripura border Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalbiaksangi said.

95 families

Lalbiaksangi told PTI over phone that while 683 people belonging to 95 families were from Mamit district, five people belonging to one family were originally from Assam border Kolasib district.

The identification process at the Kaskau relief camp, the first camp where identification was first undertaken, was completed after extension of the process for one day, she said.

With this 3,849 Brus belonging to 578 families have so far been identified as residents of Mizoram since the identification process commenced on Wednesday last, she said, adding that identification process would be conducted at Khakchangpara relief camp on Monday followed by Hamsapara relief camp on November 9 & 10.

To continue till Nov. 21

The identification process was scheduled to continue till November 21 while the physical repatriation was proposed to commence from November 30 as per the Road Map-V for Bru Repatriation prepared by the State government. - PTI