677 COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

03 August 2020 23:48 IST

Punjab recorded 677 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 19 more deaths taking the toll to 442, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 18,527. The major chunk of new cases, 186 and 118 were reported from Ludhiana and Bathinda districts respectively. The health department said the active cases are 6,203 and 11,882 patients have so far recovered.

654 cases in Haryana

In Haryana, 654 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 37,173. The major chunk of new cases, 170 and 106 were reported from Faridabad and Panipat districts respectively.

