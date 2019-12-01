67 women and seven children rescued in Indore

The police raided a night club and other establishments of an Indore-based businessman in connection with the infamous Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case, and rescued 67 women and seven children, officers said on Sunday.

The raids were carried out by police and Indore district officials on Saturday night at the residence of businessman Jitendra Soni, at the office of an eveninger run by him, besides a hotel, a restaurant and a beer bar — all operated by him, police said.

While Mr. Soni is on the run, his son Amit has been arrested.

Police have registered four separate cases against Mr. Soni, Amit and their associates.

The local eveninger, of which Mr. Soni is the editor-in-chief, had reportedly published some reports on the basis of audio-video clips purportedly involving some influential people in connection with the honey-trap racket.

Raids condemned

The Indore Press Club and several other journalist organisations condemned the raid on the eveninger’s office, saying it was aimed at “intimidating” the fourth pillar of democracy. Journalists took to social media to denounce the action.

The raids were conducted on a complaint filed by Harbhajan Singh, suspended superintendent engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), an official said. Mr. Singh is the complainant in the honey-trap case.

“Following the raids, four separate FIRs were registered in as many local police stations against Soni, his son Amit and people linked with them,” Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Misra said.

The official said that during the raid conducted at the night club run by Mr. Soni and his family at Geeta Bhawan square on Saturday night, 67 women and seven children were rescued.

Some of the rescued women belonged to West Bengal and Assam, who were allegedly kept in poor condition and made to work as bar dancers.