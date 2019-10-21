66% polling for two seats in Rajasthan

An average of 66.11% polling for by-elections to two Assembly seats in Rajasthan took place on Monday. The polling in the two constituencies – Khinvsar in Nagaur disrict and Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district – was peaceful, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.

The Congress had lost both the Jat-dominated seats in the 2018 Assembly election. The bypolls were necessitated after the two sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha in May this year.

Mandawa MLA Narendra Khichar had won as the BJP MP from Jhunjhunu, while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA from Khinvsar, Hanuman Beniwal, supported by BJP, had won from Nagaur in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Rita Chaudhary, who is the daughter of veteran party leader, the late Ram Nnarayan Chaudhary, in Mandawa, and former Minister Harendra Mirdha, belonging to Nagaur district's influential Mirdha family, in Khinvsar.

The BJP sprang a surprise by fielding expelled Congress leader Sushila Sigra as its candidate in Mandawa and extended support to RLP candidate Narayan Beniwal as part of an alliance with the regional party floated last year. Mr. Narayan Beniwal is the younger brother of Mr. Hanuman Beniwal.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 69.62% turnout of voters was reported in Mandawa and 62.61% in Khinvsar till 5:00 p.m., when the fifth round of polling ended. The low polling percentage has led to concern among both the major political parties.

While Mr. Mirdha cast his vote at a polling booth in Khinvsar, Mr. Beniwal — a permanent resident of Nagaur district headquarters — could not exercise his franchise, as he is not a voter in the constituency.

Extra security

In Mandawa, 259 polling stations were set up for 2,27,414 voters and extra security arrangements were made for 60 booths identified as sensitive. Over 120 polling booths in Khinvsar were identified as sensitive and additional forces were sent for ensuring their security.

Twelve candidates, including nine in Mandawa and three in Khinvsar, are in the fray for by-elections. Of the 200 Assembly seats, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, including the six who defected to the party from Bahujan Samaj Party last month.