6,555 new cases take Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally beyond 2.06 lakh

The upsurge in new COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Maharashtra as the State recorded 6,555 new cases — its second-highest single-day surge till date — to take the total case tally to 2,06,619 on Sunday.

As many as 151 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 8,822. Of the total case tally, though, only 86,040 are active ones, said State Health Department officials.

With 3,658 patients being discharged today, the cumulative recoveries till date has gone up to 1,11,470.

As many as 1,287 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking Mumbai’s total case tally to 84,524. However, the number of active cases has come down to 23,732 with 55,884 recoveries till date.

With 69 new deaths being reported, the city’s death toll has risen to 4,899.

Pune district reported as many as 31 deaths as its total death toll shot to 872, while 11 fatalities were reported from Aurangabad district in Marathwada region to take its total death count to 294.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 54.08%. The State’s case fatality stands at 4.27%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another massive spike of more than 800 new cases as its total case tally soared to 28,142 as per State Health department figures. Of these, 13,864 are active cases as per the State Health Department even though district administration authorities said only 10,467 cases were active.

Uptick continues in MMR

Along with Mumbai and Pune, the uptick in cases continued relentlessly in all civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Thane reported 600 new cases to take the district’s total tally to 18,252. With four fatalities reported from the district today, its total death toll has now climbed to 563.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported another record high surge of 596 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,400. Eight new fatalities reported today took its total death toll to 146. Navi Mumbai added 201 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 9,135 with 215 deaths thus far.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded massive spikes as well, reporting 309 and 318 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 4,169 and 5,536.

Raigad district, too, saw a sharp spike of 115 new cases as its total tally reached 2,682 while Panvel reported a rise of 140 cases to take its total case tally to 3,158.

Spike in Nashik, Jalgaon

Meanwhile, Jalgaon and Nashik districts — both virus hotbeds — saw big spikes of 210 and 283 cases respectively. Nashik’s total case tally stands at 5,216 of whom 2,056 were active while Jalgaon’s stood at 4,236 with 1,538 active cases.

Despite the Nashik initially having a higher death count than Jalgaon, the latter has now overtaken it, with Jalgaon’s death toll currently at 278 as compared with 225 deaths in Nashik.

“Till date, of a total 11,12,442 laboratory samples, 2,06,619 (18.57%) have been tested positive with nearly 32,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,04,463 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 46,062 were in institutional quarantine facilities.