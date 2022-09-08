₹650-crore-cancer hospital to come up in Bhubaneswar

Tata Memorial Centre and the Odisha Health department join hands for the project

The Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre, a grant-in-aid institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, will establish a 200-bedded hospital and run it with an estimated cost of ₹650 crore at Jatani, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department for the establishment of a State-of-the-art cancer hospital on the campus of the National Institute of Science Education and Research at Jatni.

The DAE has earmarked ₹400 crore for this project while Tata Trusts will spend ₹250 crore for making the proposed cancer hospital operational.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony, said it would be immensely helpful for the people of Odisha and other States. The State government will provide a Cyclotron Machine to meet the requirements of radio isotopes for the treatment as suggested by the Director Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

At present, the NISER would provide 17 acres of land for the project. The State government will allot another 40 acres of land for the future expansion of cancer facilities, the establishment of 30MeV Cyclotron, staff quarters, township and academic blocks and Dharmasala.

“The institution will offer state of art treatment to people of Odisha so that cancer patients do not have travel outside. The institution will run a full spectrum of oncological education and paramedical courses to create skilled manpower for the entire eastern part of India,” said a statement issued by the government.

“Translational research for unique cancers”

Besides, the institution will collaborate with NISER to conduct translational research for unique cancers of Odisha. The hospital will also help the State establish robust systems for affordable cancer care and control.

“There will be provisions of all advanced cancer care such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, preventive oncology and palliative medicine and nuclear medicine,” it said.

In addition, the cancer hospital will coordinate with the State government for skill development and capacity-building of doctors and paramedical staff of Odisha. The TMC will provide technical support to strengthen the cancer care wings in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam Districts. It will integrate this cancer hospital with the National Cancer Grid of TMC, Mumbai.

According to the government, nearly 40,000 new cancer patients were detected and around 18,000 cancer deaths were reported in Odisha every year. Under the Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme (OCCP), cancer hospitals having 50 beds each are coming up in 11 districts in medical colleges and district hospitals under the State government initiative.

The Tata Memorial Centre has branches in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Sangrur, Mullanpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Muzaffarpur.

