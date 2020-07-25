65% drop in road fatalities during lockdown in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

25 July 2020

Odisha has registered a sharp fall in road accidents during the nationwide lockdown enforced in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Between March 24 and May 31, as many as 384 persons died and 722 persons sustained injuries in the 836 road accidents that occurred. The number of deaths due to road accidents fell by 65% during the lockdown period.

During the corresponding period of 2019, as many as 1,087 persons had died and 2,175 persons were injured in 2,107 road accidents.

During the month of April, the number of deaths stood at 118, as against 458 in April 2019 — a drop of 74%. A total of 231 road accidents were reported in April, as against 877 in April 2019, according to the State Transport Department.

“During the month of May, the number of deaths stood at 243, as against 494 for the month of May 2019, recording a decline of 51%. A total of 551 road accidents were reported in May, as against 953 in May 2019,” the Department said.

Odisha’s fatality rate (death per 100 accidents) is 47 compared to the national average of 32.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau, 5,581 persons were killed in road accidents in 2018, as against the 4,610 deaths reported in the State in 2017. In 2018, Odisha had topped in the country for registering the highest rate of hit-and-run cases. With a rate of 9.9%, as many as 4,444 people had died in the 4,312 hit-and-run incidents in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the State has finalised a strategy for highway patrol, use of technology for licensing and the removal of black spots.