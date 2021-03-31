Coronavirus | Punjab records 2,210 cases, 65 deaths

CHANDIGARH

Punjab recorded 2,210 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Tuesday, taking the fatalities to 6,813, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,36,790. The major chunk of new cases, 331, 329 and 310 were reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department has said 2,06,246 patients have so far been cured.

Amid rising cases in the State, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said it was compulsory for all labs and hospitals to immediately inform respective civil surgeon offices for notifying COVID-19 affected persons to strengthen containment measures.

Mr. Sidhu said it was key to isolate and provide appropriate treatment to patients, besides timely tracing of their contacts to break the transmission chain.

“The support of the private laboratories and hospitals is necessitated in these trying circumstances,” said Mr. Sidhu.

“It is mandatory for all hospitals [government and private], medical officers in government health institutions and registered private medical practitioners, including AYUSH practitioners, to also notify such person to district surveillance unit concerned, he said.