Punjab recorded 2,210 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported 65 more deaths, according to an official statement. The number of confirmed cases reached 2,36,790 in the State.
65 deaths reported
Special Correspondent
CHANDIGARH ,
March 31, 2021 00:41 IST
Special Correspondent
CHANDIGARH ,
March 31, 2021 00:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 12:41:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/65-deaths-reported/article34201769.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story