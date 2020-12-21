Other States

64 members of 4 militant groups surrender before Assam CM

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, third left, looks at the arms and ammunition laid down by cadres of different banned rebel outfits in Gauhati, India, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sixty-four members of four militant outfits surrendered with arms and ammunition before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday, officials said.

Eighteen militants of the ULFA, 32 of the United People's Revolutionary Front, 13 of the Dimasa National Liberation Army and one of the People's Democratic Front of Bodoland surrendered at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a cultural institution.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the ULFA (Independent), Dhristi Rajkhowa, is one of the 64 who formally laid down arms before the chief minister.

The event was organised by the State home department and the police, officials said.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta were present on the occasion.

