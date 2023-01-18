ADVERTISEMENT

635 arrested for overcharging interest in Gujarat

January 18, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - AHMEDABAD

One case of suicide reported from Saurashtra; police acted on complaints and recovered property documents, vehicles and jewellery seized by moneylenders from borrowers

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the special drive by the Gujarat Police against usurers charging exorbitant interest from the borrowers was under way, the State witnessed several incidents of harassment by the moneylenders, and a reported suicide in Saurashtra.

In Botad, a man reportedly committed suicide after being harassed by a private moneylender who was charging high interest on a paltry sum. The police have launched a probe in the case.

In a State-wide special drive, the police booked 1,026 persons in 622 FIR, lodged after complaints from the public against the usurers, who have spread their network across the State.

So far, 635 persons have been arrested in various districts. The police officials are holding public camps and asking victims to come forward to make complaints.

In a press release, the State government said as many as 1,288 public camps had been organised so far across the State.

The police acted on the complaints and recovered property documents, vehicles and jewellery seized by the moneylenders from the borrowers.

“The police action would continue against such elements who charge exorbitant interest from the borrowers,” said MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi. He added that all moneylenders operating without registration and licence, would be made to shut their activities.

