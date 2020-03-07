63 villages in Odisha to pass resolutions against CAA

BERHAMPUR

The tribals are expected to get the resolutions passed at gram sabhas by March 15

Sixty-three tribal villages in Odisha’s Ganjam district are planning to pass resolutions in gram sabhas against the National Population Register (NPR), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

These villages are expected to get the resolutions passed by March 15, which will be sent to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Ganjam District Collector. The resolutions will urge the Odisha government to pass a resolution in the Assembly against these ‘anti-people’ laws of the Centre.

Organisations like Jan Jagran Abhiyan (JJA), Ganjam Zilla Gramsabha Samity (GZGS), Marjyadara Saha Banchibara Abhiyan (MSBA) that are opposing the NPR, the NRC, and the CAA have played a major role in motivating these tribals to conduct special gram sabha meetings.

“Tribals of these 63 villages have understood how they will be harassed by the NPR and the NRC as most of them are ignorant about information regarding their birth as well as that of their parents,” said GZGS convener Bijay Swain.

Signature campaign

A signature campaign will also be taken up in Ganjam district against the NPR, the NRC and the CAA till March 22, said Madhusudan Sethy, JJA president. He asked the BJD government in Odisha to learn from other non-BJP States that have passed resolutions against the NPR, the NRC and the CAA in their Assemblies and pass similar resolution in the Assembly.