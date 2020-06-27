₹6.26 lakh fine imposed for flouting norms in Rajasthan wedding

JAIPUR:

Govt. expenses on isolation wards, testing, etc. to be recovered, given to CM Relief Fund

In a first-of-its-kind order, the District Magistrate in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara city on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹6,26,600 on the head of a family which organised a wedding ceremony on June 13 with the infringement of all guidelines for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 400 people had attended the three-day ceremony.

In addition to the violation of the rule restricting all gatherings to 50 persons, the participants flouted the norms for wearing of masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers. Fifteen persons, including the groom, tested positive after the ceremony, while 110 people were sent to the institutional quarantine facilities.

One of the infected persons — the 72-year-old grandfather of the groom — died on Friday, while others were still admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Bhilwara. The head of the family, Ghisu Lal Rathi of Bhadada Mohalla, had earlier informed the administration that 13 of his relatives and 37 persons from the bride’s side would attend the wedding at Maheshwari Hostel.

District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt said the administration had incurred an expenditure of ₹6,26,600 on the isolation ward, quarantine centre, sample testing, food, transport and ambulances. “In view of the threat to the public health and infringement of guidelines, I deem it expedient to recover the losses caused to the government from the violator,” Mr. Bhatt said.

In his order issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, and the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, Mr. Bhatt directed the Tehsildar to recover the fine from Mr. Rathi within three days and deposit the money in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The administration has separately registered a criminal case in connection with the wedding ceremony at Subhash Nagar Police Station in the city. The case was registered under various provisions of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of National Disaster Management Act.