62,000 beneficiaries get vaccine doses in Gurguram mega drive

GURUGRAM

14 September 2021 00:43 IST

No prior registration was required for vaccination

More than 62,000 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Millennium City in a mega drive on Monday, taking the cumulative numbers of doses in the district to over 26 lakh.

The doses were administered at 230 sites across the district.

Immunisation Officer M.P. Singh said 24,468 beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group were administered the first dose and 26,817 were given the second dose. Similarly, 5,177 beneficiaries above 45 years were given the first dose and 4,598 were administered the second dose.

Advertising

Advertising

Four health workers and one front-line worker were given the first dose, whereas 246 health workers and 1,119 were given the second dose.

Mr. Singh said no prior registration was required for the vaccination and the beneficiaries were administered the doses on “first-come-first-serve” basis. The beneficiaries were kept under 30-minute mandatory observation as per the protocol before they were allowed to leave.

More than 1.83 crore doses have been administered in Haryana so far.

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the State on Sunday, while five new cases were reported. Of the new cases, three were reported from Gurugram, while one each was from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts.