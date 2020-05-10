61 new cases in Punjab, tally reaches 1,823

Punjab recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 1,823 in the State, according to an official statement.

The State health department said the major chunk of cases were reported from Ropar and Amritsar districts respectively.

The active cases are 1,626 and 166 patients have so far recovered, it added.

In Haryana, one virus-related death was reported while 28 new cases surfaced, taking the State's tally of confirmed cases to 703.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, four fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 173. The city also reported one death, taking the total number of fatalities to three.