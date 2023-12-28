GIFT a SubscriptionGift
60,000 tourist vehicles entered Shimla district in 10 days

Vehicles are halted at entry points for 20-30 minutes to ensure smooth traffic flow in the State capital

December 28, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Shimla

PTI
The police have put in place a plan to regulate traffic with an eye on the large number of tourists who visit Shimla during the winters. Representational file image.

The police have put in place a plan to regulate traffic with an eye on the large number of tourists who visit Shimla during the winters. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 1.60 lakh vehicles crossed the Shoghi Barrier in Himachal Pradesh on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway in the past 10 days, of which an estimated 55,000-60,000 tourist vehicles entered Shimla district, police said on December 27.

Vehicles entering Shimla district from Chandigarh and Delhi pass through the Shoghi Barrier.

The police have put in place a plan to regulate traffic with an eye on the large number of tourists who visit Shimla during the winters, Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI.

He added that 55,000-60,000 tourist vehicles had entered the district in the past 10 days. "Our objective is to ensure smooth traffic, maintain law and order and security," Mr. Gandhi said.

"Police personnel have been deployed in strength, the master CCTV [closed circuit television] control has been operationalised, and drone surveillance to monitor traffic congestion started," he added.

About 300 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain traffic.

The vehicles were being halted at entry points for 20-30 minutes to ensure smooth traffic flow in the State capital, Mr. Gandhi said, adding that 100% of tourist vehicles were touching the city.

