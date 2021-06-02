60 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Yaas, says Odisha govt.

BHUBANESWAR

A week after very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, struck Odisha coast, the State government on Wednesday said 60 lakh people in 11,000 villages were affected while the natural disaster caused loss to the tune of ₹610 crore.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the loss incurred due to Cyclone Yaas and post-cyclone restoration activities here. The cyclone had made a landfall in Balasore district affecting many northern and coastal districts on May 26 and 27. The government had then announced to complete damage assessment within a week.

“The district administrations had made commendable efforts to save lives of people. They had also completed restoration within in a very short time. We need to document right from prediction of cyclone, our preparedness, evacuation of people, cyclone’s landfall and our response so that it will help us in disaster management in the future,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena briefed the Odisha Chief Minister about loss caused by the cyclone and post-cyclone restoration works.

“A total of 150 villages were submerged in the storm. Saline water damaged standing crop in vast agricultural fields,” said Mr. Mohapatra.

“About 60 lakh people in 11,000 villages were affected by Cyclone Yaas. The loss of government infrastructure in the cyclone was to the tune of ₹520 crore while private assets worth ₹90 crore were lost. The total loss was ₹610 crore while ₹66 crore is required for carrying out relief work,” said Mr. Jena. According to report, schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat roads suffered damage worth ₹277 crore.

As far as power restoration is concerned, 99.8% of 30 lakh affected consumers have been supplied electricity. As many as 230 transformers had to be replaced. The total loss to energy infrastructure was ₹150 crore. Similarly, 246 roads were damaged in the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ₹500 crore as immediate relief assistance for the State after reviewing impact of the cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal. However, an inter-ministerial team is likely to visit the State to assess the extent of damage.