60 govt school teachers in U.P. suspended for getting job using fake qualifications

As many as 60 government school teachers have been suspended for allegedly using fake B.Ed. degrees to get the jobs, a Uttar Pradesh Education department official said on Wednesday.
District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Chandra Shekhar said the teachers, all of who were earlier transferred from Mathura to other districts, will also face legal action.
The official said over 4,500 government school teachers across the state who got jobs on the basis of fake B.Ed. degrees or other certificates have been identified so far.
Efforts are on to take speedy action against them, Mr. Shekhar said.
The BSAs of different districts are identifying location of such teachers by sharing information, Mr. Shekhar said, adding that the number may swell further as probe is on.
