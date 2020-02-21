6-year-old raped, killed in Tripura

Other StatesAgartala 21 February 2020 05:56 IST
Updated: 21 February 2020 02:51 IST
Six year old raped and killed in Tripura
A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in the Silachari area of Agartala on Thursday. The police arrested a 35-year-old man believed to be involved in the crime that took place at Ghoragappa. “His involvement will be confirmed after getting the post-mortem and forensic reports,” a police officer said.
