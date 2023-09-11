ADVERTISEMENT

6 workers killed as construction lift comes crashing down from 40th floor in Thane skyscraper

September 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Thane

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator

PTI

At least six workers were killed and another injured when the construction lift in a 40-storey building, which is under construction, collapsed on Sunday evening in Balkum area in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said.

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator.

"The workers had finished water-proofing work and entered the lift at the 40th floor when the lift came crashing down at around 7:30 pm and landed in P3 (three levels underground in the parking area)," Mr. Tadvi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The building is located off the Ghodbunder Road. Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the incident which occurred at around 5:30 p.m., he added.

After receiving the information, a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.

"It was immediately not clear how the lift cable malfunctioned," Mr. Tadvi added.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh Vishwakarma (35), Kari Das (38), and Navin Vishwakarma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US